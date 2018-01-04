Capital City Freeway on-ramp closed after big rig crash

The Auburn Boulevard on-ramp to Capital City Freeway remains closed indefinitely after truck veered off the road early Thursday.
Juan Angel, 33, was driving a Mitsubishi box truck about 2:30 a.m. on the Auburn Boulevard on-ramp when he lost control and struck a steel bridge rail on the left side of the road, Sgt. Blair Hardcastle of the California Highway Patrol said. The collision damaged nearly 30 feet of barrier and sent several concrete pieces flying down onto Interstate 80 below before the truck came to a rest atop the bridge rail.
CHP crews cleared debris from I-80 within minutes, Hardcastle said, but state Department of Transportation employees remained at the scene as of 7:30 a.m. to evaluate damage. There has been no estimate of when the on-ramp may re-open. Up-to-date travel information, including road closures, can be found on CalTrans’ website.
Wet roadway conditions and unsafe speeds are being investigated as potential factors in the collision, Hardcastle said. Angel suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized.
