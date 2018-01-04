Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Capital City Freeway on-ramp closed after big rig crash

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

January 04, 2018 07:53 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

The Auburn Boulevard on-ramp to Capital City Freeway remains closed indefinitely after truck veered off the road early Thursday.

Juan Angel, 33, was driving a Mitsubishi box truck about 2:30 a.m. on the Auburn Boulevard on-ramp when he lost control and struck a steel bridge rail on the left side of the road, Sgt. Blair Hardcastle of the California Highway Patrol said. The collision damaged nearly 30 feet of barrier and sent several concrete pieces flying down onto Interstate 80 below before the truck came to a rest atop the bridge rail.

CHP crews cleared debris from I-80 within minutes, Hardcastle said, but state Department of Transportation employees remained at the scene as of 7:30 a.m. to evaluate damage. There has been no estimate of when the on-ramp may re-open. Up-to-date travel information, including road closures, can be found on CalTrans’ website.

Wet roadway conditions and unsafe speeds are being investigated as potential factors in the collision, Hardcastle said. Angel suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run

    Some 108 California Highway Patrol cadets preparing to graduate this week set out on the final run of their 28-week training at the Academy. They took off from the West Sacramento facility and ended up at the State Capitol five miles later.

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run 0:35

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run
Vigil for Sophie and Sara 1:24

Vigil for Sophie and Sara
How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question