Man shot, killed near south Sacramento middle school early Thursday

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

January 04, 2018 08:20 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

A young man was fatally shot early Thursday near Rosa Parks Middle School in south Sacramento.

Sacramento Police Department officers responded to the 7400 block of Muirfield Way shortly after 1 a.m. to find a male in his 20s bleeding from at least one gunshot wound, Sgt. Vance Chandler said. They attempted life-saving measures before yielding to Sacramento Fire Department personnel, who took the man to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators continued searching for witnesses and additional evidence around the scene as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

The victim’s identity has yet to be released. No suspect or motive has been identified, though Chandler said there was not believed to be any connection to the school.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-264-5471.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

