David Eggman was arrested Tuesday in Sacramento County in connection with the killing of Angelo Reyes, 22, of Sacramento.
Man pleads not guilty in December homicide in Sacramento

By Darrell Smith And Anthony Sorci

January 04, 2018 11:56 AM

A man accused of shooting two brothers, killing one of them, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges in connection with the incident.

David Eggman pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted murder in the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Angelo Reyes and his brother, 26-year-old John Alarcon, on Dec. 16 in the Del Paso Heights area.

Eggman was arrested Tuesday. He returns to court Feb. 9.

Eggman, 28, faced visiting Sacramento Superior Court Judge Gary Ransom from behind the bars of the courtroom’s holding cell dressed in jail-issue orange, tattoos covering his shaved head. In the gallery on either side of the aisle sat Eggman’s family and the family of Reyes, the man Sacramento County District Attorney’s prosecutors say Eggman shot and killed.

“Two of my sons were shot,” Reyes’ mother, Anna Reyes, said surrounded by family outside the courtroom at Sacramento County Main Jail. Reyes, she said, “has three babies who will have to grow up without a dad.”

Eggman had been held in Sacramento County custody in lieu of $1 million bail, but Ransom on Thursday granted prosecutors’ request to deny him bail.

Sacramento police officers were called to the 2100 block of North Avenue about 1:56 a.m. Dec. 16 regarding reports that someone had been shot. They found a man, later identified as Reyes, with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken by the Sacramento Fire Department to a hospital. Officers also learned that a second gunshot victim was taken an area hospital in stable condition. Reyes died Dec. 18, police said.

