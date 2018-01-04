An 11-year-old boy riding an electric scooter was injured when he was struck by a vehicle in the area of Croetto Way and Mills Park Drive in Rancho Cordova on Tuesday, Dec. 26.2017.
Rancho Cordova boy, 11, dies week after hit-and-run

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

January 04, 2018 06:15 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

An 11-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle last week while riding an electric scooter in Rancho Cordova has died, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

The boy, identified as Angelo Cioaca of Rancho Cordova, died Wednesday, according to the Coroner’s Office website.

Rancho Cordova police and Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Croetto Way and Mills Park Drive about 1:20 p.m. Dec. 26, after a caller reported that a child had been struck by a vehicle and the driver had left the scene on foot, according to a Police Department news release. The boy reportedly was riding an electric scooter when he was hit.

Members of the public provided first aid until emergency personnel arrived and transported the boy to an area hospital.

Investigators arrested 19-year-old Geanini Fota of Rancho Cordova about 6 p.m. the same day on suspicion of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, according to the news release.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

