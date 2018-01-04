Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

What is status of insurance fraud case against chiropractor from Granite Bay?

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

January 04, 2018 08:46 PM

Q: In February 2017, Granite Bay chiropractor William Guenther and several staff members were charged with multiple counts of insurance fraud. They were all released on bail. What is the status of their case?

Pat, Roseville

A: William Guenther of Granite Bay, a chiropractor and former owner of Fort Sutter Chiropractic in Sacramento, was arraigned in February 2017 on eight felony counts of insurance fraud for his alleged role in a scheme that involved billing health and auto insurers for treatment services that were not provided, according to a California Department of Insurance news release.

Three members of his staff – former in-house biller Pam Rivas of Cameron Park, and office managers Cristen Jones-Hassanali and Stacey Fellows, both of Sacramento – were each charged with seven counts of felony insurance fraud.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The next court date for all four defendants is Feb. 21 for a settlement conference, according to Sacramento Superior Court records available online.

Guenther and his staff allegedly billed several insurers for mechanical traction treatment for 50 to 70 patients per day between 2012 and 2015, when no mechanical traction units were in the office, according to the Department of Insurance. Insurers paid $150,325 to Fort Sutter Chiropractic in fraudulent claims, according to the news release.

The Department of Insurance noted that Fort Sutter Chiropractic was under new ownership at the time of Guenther’s arrest, and he was no longer affiliated with the practice.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run

    Some 108 California Highway Patrol cadets preparing to graduate this week set out on the final run of their 28-week training at the Academy. They took off from the West Sacramento facility and ended up at the State Capitol five miles later.

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run 0:35

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run
Vigil for Sophie and Sara 1:24

Vigil for Sophie and Sara
How to prevent a home fire in the winter 0:31

How to prevent a home fire in the winter

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question