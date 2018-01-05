Felon convicted of abusing girlfriend, torturing her toddler

A woman pleaded no contest on Thursday to physically abusing her ex-girlfriend and burning the woman’s daughter.
Ashley Williams, 28, was convicted of torture with intent to cause cruel or extreme pain and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. Charges of endangering the life or health of a child, assault with a deadly weapon or instrument and corporal injury on a spouse or co-habitat were dropped.
During Williams’ relationship with the victim between February and April 2016, she assaulted her then-girlfriend and intentionally burned the woman’s daughter – then younger age 3 – with the heated end of a drug pipe and a hand-held butane blowtorch, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. She was arrested in June and was being held in Sacramento County Main Jail on $1 million bail.
The child suffered burns across her entire body, many of which have caused permanent scarring, the D.A.’s office said.
Williams, who appeared in Sacramento Superior Court documents under the aliases “Lovely Ocean,” “Black” and “Jamaica,” will be sentenced to seven years to life in prison as a result of her no contest plea. She served three years probation after pleading no contest to felony reception of stolen property in 2012. Sentencing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 6.
