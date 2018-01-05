Police: Man had pellet gun but committed no crime at downtown complex

More Videos 1:48 Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5 Pause 1:14 Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:24 Vigil for Sophie and Sara 1:44 Two moms express emotions about missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios 11:32 Part One, Dixon movie studio deal: Is it real? 1:26 West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service 1:09 Community says farewell to Sophie and Sara 3:32 Part Two, Encounters with Carissa Carpenter, would-be studio mogul 2:28 Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento 0:35 Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5 If you have information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463 or 916-443-4357, or report online at crimealert.org. If you have information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463 or 916-443-4357, or report online at crimealert.org. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee

