More Videos

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5 1:48

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5

Pause
Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Vigil for Sophie and Sara 1:24

Vigil for Sophie and Sara

Two moms express emotions about missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios 1:44

Two moms express emotions about missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios

Part One, Dixon movie studio deal: Is it real? 11:32

Part One, Dixon movie studio deal: Is it real?

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service 1:26

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service

Community says farewell to Sophie and Sara 1:09

Community says farewell to Sophie and Sara

Part Two, Encounters with Carissa Carpenter, would-be studio mogul 3:32

Part Two, Encounters with Carissa Carpenter, would-be studio mogul

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento 2:28

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run 0:35

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run

  • Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5

    If you have information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463 or 916-443-4357, or report online at crimealert.org.

If you have information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463 or 916-443-4357, or report online at crimealert.org. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee
If you have information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463 or 916-443-4357, or report online at crimealert.org. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Police: Man had pellet gun but committed no crime at downtown complex

By Nashelly Chavez

nchavez@sacbee.com

January 05, 2018 11:58 AM

UPDATED 5 HOURS 7 MINUTES AGO

Officers found no wrongdoing after receiving reports of a possibly armed man downtown, the Sacramento Police Department announced Friday afternoon.

Police determined the man was a resident of the 500 block of P Street, the apartment complex where they received the report, said Officer Linda Matthew, a police spokeswoman. He was carrying a pellet gun but had committed no crime. The man may also have been experiencing mental health issues at the time, Matthew said.

The area was cleared less than an hour after police announced a perimeter was in place around the apartment complex in connection to the report.

“A resident of the apartment complex called and said there was a suspicious suspect in the complex,” Matthew said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police then received an additional report that the same person, described as an adult man, may be armed with a handgun, she said.

Police initially warned nearby residents to shelter in place, but after finding no danger, later cleared the scene.

Nashelly Chavez: 916-321-1188, @nashellytweets

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5 1:48

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5

Pause
Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean? 1:14

Recreational weed is now legal in California. So what does that mean?

Vigil for Sophie and Sara 1:24

Vigil for Sophie and Sara

Two moms express emotions about missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios 1:44

Two moms express emotions about missing teens Elijah Moore and Enrique Rios

Part One, Dixon movie studio deal: Is it real? 11:32

Part One, Dixon movie studio deal: Is it real?

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service 1:26

West Sacramento mother honors slain children at memorial service

Community says farewell to Sophie and Sara 1:09

Community says farewell to Sophie and Sara

Part Two, Encounters with Carissa Carpenter, would-be studio mogul 3:32

Part Two, Encounters with Carissa Carpenter, would-be studio mogul

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento 2:28

Innovative program to curb gun violence could be on its way to Sacramento

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run 0:35

Here they come: Sounds, sights of CHP cadet run

  • Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5

    If you have information about any of these people, please call 800-222-7463 or 916-443-4357, or report online at crimealert.org.

Have you seen these fugitives? Sacramento's most wanted for the week of Jan. 5

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question