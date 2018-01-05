Police: Man had pellet gun but committed no crime at downtown complex

Officers found no wrongdoing after receiving reports of a possibly armed man downtown, the Sacramento Police Department announced Friday afternoon.
Police determined the man was a resident of the 500 block of P Street, the apartment complex where they received the report, said Officer Linda Matthew, a police spokeswoman. He was carrying a pellet gun but had committed no crime. The man may also have been experiencing mental health issues at the time, Matthew said.
The area was cleared less than an hour after police announced a perimeter was in place around the apartment complex in connection to the report.
“A resident of the apartment complex called and said there was a suspicious suspect in the complex,” Matthew said.
Police then received an additional report that the same person, described as an adult man, may be armed with a handgun, she said.
Police initially warned nearby residents to shelter in place, but after finding no danger, later cleared the scene.
