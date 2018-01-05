Shadoe Rivers Sanders
Home invasion suspect booked into Shasta County jail for 32nd time since 2009

By Cathy Locke

January 05, 2018 07:26 PM

A frequent lodger at the Shasta County Jail was arrested and booked again Friday, the 32nd time since 2009, according to the Redding Police Department.

Shadoe Rivers Sanders, 28, of Redding is accused of breaking into a residence he claimed was his and confronting the frightened homeowner.

Police were dispatched about 1:10 p.m. Friday to a home on Greenstone Place, where a woman had found a man inside her home, according to a Police Department news release. The intruder had bypassed an outer security gate and entered the home through a garage door.

The man confronted the homeowner, saying the house belonged to him. He left after stealing items from the home, the news release said.

Officers checked nearby streets and a surrounding greenbelt area but were unable to locate the man.

About two hours later, an officer returned to the area to get additional information from the victim. The officer spotted Sanders walking up the victim’s street, carrying a large metal pipe, the news release said. Sanders matched the description of the intruder, and admitted entering the woman’s home earlier in the day and taking property. Sanders believed the home belonged to him and he was returning to confront the woman and force her to leave, according to police.

Sanders, who is on probation in Shasta County for possession of a controlled substance, was booked on suspicion of home invasion robbery, residential burglary and two felony warrants, the news release said.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

