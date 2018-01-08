Teenage stabbing victim identified, suspect booked on murder charge

The Placer County Coroner’s Office has revealed the identity of a teen killed Saturday night in Roseville.
Conner Russell Bickford, 18, was fatally stabbed Saturday night by another resident of the Siena Apartments on Hayden Parkway. Bickford had recently graduated from Rocklin High School and was attending Sierra College, according to his Facebook profile.
Never miss a local story.
The suspect in Bickford’s killing, 33-year-old Akiva Israel, was booked into South Placer County Jail at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday on suspicion of murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Israel did not comply with officers’ demands and had to be physically restrained when he was initially arrested in Siena Apartments at around 11:10 p.m. Saturday, Roseville Police Department spokeswoman Dee Dee Gunther said.
Israel also stabbed a third Siena Apartments resident, Gunther said, who was treated at a local hospital before being released. All three men knew each other and may have been roommates.
Bickford’s death marked the first homicide in Roseville city limits since May 2014.
Anyone with knowledge of the crime is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at (916) 774-5000, ext. 1.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
Comments