Sacramento Mercedes-Benz dealership catches fire, causing major damage

    The dealership's used car showroom caught fire the morning of Jan. 8, burning hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of vehicles.

Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Fire in Mercedes-Benz showroom causes 'major, major damage'

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

January 08, 2018 02:06 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

A fire burned through hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of inventory at a Mercedes-Benz dealership shortly after midnight on Monday.

A sheriff’s deputy saw smoke and flames when he drove by the dealership at 1810 Howe Ave. at around 12:15 a.m., Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department spokesman Chris Vestal said. Firefighters responded to the scene five minutes later to find an SUV on fire in the used-car showroom. The vehicle’s battery charger overheated in the middle of the night, sparking the blaze, fire officials said.

Three Mercedes vehicles were damaged in the two-alarm fire, as were more than 10 offices, according to dealership owner George Grinzewitsch. The total affected area was about 7,000 square feet of showroom, service desks and a sales waiting area, Vestal said, but firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to a separate showroom filled with new vehicles.

“There was major, major damage to the (used-vehicle) showroom,” Grinzewitsch said. “We’re extremely lucky that we’ll be able to reopen our service and parts areas, if not in the next couple days, then sometime this week.”

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

