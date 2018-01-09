More Videos

  Raw Video: Crash on Interstate 5 in Stanislaus County kills 1

    A 32-year-old Turlock man was killed on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2017, after his vehicle was involved in a wreck on Interstate 5 west of Vernalis in Stanislaus County.

A 32-year-old Turlock man was killed on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2017, after his vehicle was involved in a wreck on Interstate 5 west of Vernalis in Stanislaus County. Modesto Bee reader Regalio Diaz Sandoval captured the aftermath from his vehicle. (Regalio Diaz Sandoval)
A 32-year-old Turlock man was killed on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2017, after his vehicle was involved in a wreck on Interstate 5 west of Vernalis in Stanislaus County. Modesto Bee reader Regalio Diaz Sandoval captured the aftermath from his vehicle. (Regalio Diaz Sandoval)
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Update: Turlock man killed, several hurt in Interstate 5 wreck in Stanislaus County

By Deke Farrow

jfarrow@modbee.com

January 09, 2018 06:34 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

There is one confirmed death in the northbound Interstate 5 crash west of Vernalis, according to the California Highway Patrol Modesto-area spokesman Officer Tom Olsen. a 32-year-old man from Turlock was killed, he said.

Numerous other people were injured in the chain-reaction crash involving eight vehicles, two of which are big rigs, he said. He did not have an exact number of those hurt, and no information was immediately available on the severity of injuries.

The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. on I-5 near the Interstate 580 junction. Traffic was backed up because of an earlier collision on the interstate, Olsen said, when a big-rig driver came upon slower-moving vehicles and struck several of them.

Northbound I-5 was closed between Howard Road and the crash scene. Caltrans set up a detour, taking motorists off I-5 and onto Highway 33, Olsen said.

"We are advising drivers to stay out of the area, to use Highways 99 and 33," Olsen said shortly before 7:30 a.m. He said Caltrans and the CHP expected to reopen I-5 north before 8:30. One lane was open was open as of 7:40.

Entries on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page indicated one vehicle appeared flattened, at least one person had to be extricated from a vehicle, and tow trucks were stuck in traffic.



