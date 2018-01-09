Coroner identifies six people killed in fiery wrong-way crash on I-5 in Woodland

The six people killed in a fiery collision involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 in Woodland early Sunday morning have been identified by the Yolo County Coroner’s Office.

The collision was reported at 12:32 a.m. on northbound I-5, north of County Road 17. A Chevrolet traveling southbound in the northbound lanes collided with a northbound Dodge.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as 38-year-old Michelle Doxie of Sacramento. The five occupants of the Dodge were identified as Jessica Garcia Romero, 19, Kristian Macias Paiz, 23, Cristhian Lopez Cambron, 25, Raquel Lopez Valencia, 21, and Yaneth Lopez Cambron, 19, all of Williams.

A preliminary investigation by the California Highway Patrol indicated that the Chevrolet was southbound in the left lane of northbound I-5 when it collided with the Dodge, which was northbound in the same lane, according to a CHP news release. Both vehicles were engulfed in flames following the crash.

Friends and family members said the five young people in the Dodge were traveling back to Williams from a Denny’s restaurant in Woodland when the collision occurred.

The CHP asks anyone with information regarding the crash to call the California Highway Patrol Woodland Area Office at 530-662-4675.