Chandra Taylor
Chandra Taylor
Chandra Taylor
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Missing Sacramento woman believed to be in Nevada

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

January 10, 2018 06:55 AM

A Sacramento woman missing for the last eight months may have crossed state lines into Nevada.

Chandra Taylor, 29, was last seen May 7, 2017, in Sacramento. Authorities believe she’s in the areas around Reno or Elko, a northeastern Nevada town along Interstate 80, according to an Elko Police Department news release.

Taylor is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Her hair appears to be dyed blue, red and blond in past photos. She has also gone by the aliases Chandra Marie Freitas, Mariah Freitas and Maria Taylor.

Taylor’s family believes she may have been kidnapped by sex traffickers, according to the website California Missing Report.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 and reference case number 17-305774.

Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento

    With steady rain over the past few days, a tree in the 2200 block of American Avenue couldn't stand any longer and came down on a Honda just outside the owner's house The tree, which was also on his property, took down an AT&T phone line when it fell. City crews cleaned up the mess.

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento 0:56

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento
Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue people trapped by rising water 0:42

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue people trapped by rising water
Dramatic video captures Sacramento fires, rescues and more in 2017 6:00

Dramatic video captures Sacramento fires, rescues and more in 2017

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question