Missing Sacramento woman believed to be in Nevada

A Sacramento woman missing for the last eight months may have crossed state lines into Nevada.
Chandra Taylor, 29, was last seen May 7, 2017, in Sacramento. Authorities believe she’s in the areas around Reno or Elko, a northeastern Nevada town along Interstate 80, according to an Elko Police Department news release.
Taylor is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Her hair appears to be dyed blue, red and blond in past photos. She has also gone by the aliases Chandra Marie Freitas, Mariah Freitas and Maria Taylor.
Taylor’s family believes she may have been kidnapped by sex traffickers, according to the website California Missing Report.
Anyone with information about Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115 and reference case number 17-305774.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
