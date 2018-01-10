Butte County authorities shut down alleged puppy mill, 95 dogs seized

Butte County Animal Control took custody of 95 malamute dogs after shutting down an alleged “puppy mill” at a home in Concow.
The dogs were seized Jan. 3 under the California Animal Cruelty Law based on poor living conditions and inappropriate confinement, according to a county Public Health Department news release.
A concerned resident notified the county of the operation, and animal control officers, along with the Northern Valley Animal Disaster Group, worked to transport the animals to the SPCA shelter.
Seventy puppies and 25 adult dogs were taken to the Northwest SPCA in Oroville for care, evaluation and treatment. Until the dogs are medically cleared, they will not be available for viewing or adoption, the news release said.
To assist with treatment and adoption of the large number of dogs, a majority of the animals will be placed in foster care and released to rescue organizations throughout the state, according the the news release. A few dogs will remain at the SPCA and will be available for adoption in about a month. Residents interested in adopting the dogs are advised to check the SPCA website, www.nwspca.org.
Officials ask residents not to call Butte County Animal Control or the SPCA. The SPCA website will be updated once the dogs are available for adoption.
To assist in providing for the dogs, the SPCA is accepting donations of puppy food, blankets and money. Donations may be dropped off at the SPCA, 2787 South Fifth Ave., Oroville.
