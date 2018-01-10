Three youths sought in attack on Loomis group-home caregiver

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office asks the public’s help in locating three boys accused of assaulting a caregiver at a Loomis group home.
Deputies were called early Tuesday morning to the group home after three juveniles reportedly attacked the caregiver, who suffered a head injury, a severed finger and other injuries, according to a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post. The three boys fled the home in the caregiver’s truck.
The youths are from areas of California outside Placer County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The boys are identified as Jeremiah Thyne, Nathan James Rust and Julian Christian Mercado.
Thyne is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of four dots on his elbow.
Rust is described as Native American, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Mercado is Hispanic, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He has several tattoos, including Chinese writing on his neck, a teardrop tattoo on his face, four dots on his hand and the name “Karrie” on his right inner arm, according to the news release.
The Sheriff’s Office reports that all three have felony arrest warrants for charges including mayhem, kidnapping to commit robbery, robbery and carjacking with a bail amount of $1 million.
Anyone with information regarding the boys’ location is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency line at 530-889-7800. People with tips who wish to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest are advised to call Placer County Crime Stoppers at 800-923-8198, or submit information online, at tips.placercrimestoppers.com.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
