A deal between Western Union and the federal Department of Justice will allow some people to recoup money they sent to scam artists using the wire transfer service.
A deal between Western Union and the federal Department of Justice will allow some people to recoup money they sent to scam artists using the wire transfer service. Mark Lennihan Associated Press file
A deal between Western Union and the federal Department of Justice will allow some people to recoup money they sent to scam artists using the wire transfer service. Mark Lennihan Associated Press file
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Scam victims who paid via Western Union may be eligible for refunds

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

January 10, 2018 08:13 PM

Some people who lost money to scams and made the payments via Western Union wire transfers may be eligible for refunds.

The Roseville Police Department is alerting victims to refunds available through a settlement between Western Union and the federal Department of Justice..

Following a joint investigation by the Federal Trade Commission, the Department of Justice and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Western Union agreed to pay $586 million and admitted aiding and abetting wire fraud by facilitating payment to scam artists via wire transfers, according to the FTC website. The Department of Justice is now using that money to provide refunds to people who were tricked into using Western Union to pay scammers. The deadline for submitting a claim is Feb. 12.

The types of scams covered include:

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
  • Online or internet purchase scams, in which items you attempted to buy online were not received.
  • Lottery or prize promotion scams, in which you were told you won a lottery or sweepstakes but never received the prize.
  • Emergency or grandparent scams, in which you sent money to someone pretending to be a relative or friend in urgent need of money.
  • Advance-fee loan scams, in which you paid upfront fees but did not receive the promised loan.
  • Online dating or romance scams, in which you sent money to someone who created a fake profile on a dating or social networking website.

Anyone who sent money to a scammer using Western Union wire transfer between Jan. 1, 2004, and Jan. 19, 2017, may submit a claim. Each claim will be verified by the Department of Justice, and the amount refunded will depend on the amount lost and the number of people who submit valid claims, according to the FTC.

More information is available on the Federal Trade Commission website, https://www.ftc.gov/enforcement/cases-proceedings/refunds/western-union-settlement-faqs.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento

    With steady rain over the past few days, a tree in the 2200 block of American Avenue couldn't stand any longer and came down on a Honda just outside the owner's house The tree, which was also on his property, took down an AT&T phone line when it fell. City crews cleaned up the mess.

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento 0:56

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento
Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue people trapped by rising water 0:42

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue people trapped by rising water
Dramatic video captures Sacramento fires, rescues and more in 2017 6:00

Dramatic video captures Sacramento fires, rescues and more in 2017

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question