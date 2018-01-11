Motorcyclist dies after being run over by big rig

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday night after crashing into the back of a car turning into a south Sacramento shopping center.
At 9:41 p.m., the motorcyclist slammed the back of a 2017 Hyundai as the car slowed to 10 mph ahead of a left turn from Power Inn Road onto Gerber Road, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
The motorcyclist shot out from his bike to the right, where a 2010 Freightliner pulling multiple trailers had just accelerated to 10 mph after being stopped at a red light. He was run over by the first and second trailer, and was dead by the time first responders arrived at the scene 10 minutes later.
The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the victim’s identity. Neither the Hyundai driver nor the big-rig driver were injured, according to the CHP.
Never miss a local story.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
Comments