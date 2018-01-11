Sacto 911

Inmate killed in Folsom prison yard attack

January 11, 2018 09:41 AM

Two inmates at Folsom’s maximum-security prison are suspected to have killed a fellow inmate, according to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation news release.

Inmate Devlin Stringfellow, 48, was assaulted by two men about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday in one of California State Prison-Sacramento’s exercise yards. Stringfellow was taken to the prison’s medical clinic, where he was pronounced dead at 2:50 p.m.

Two weapons crafted by inmates were found at the scene, and Jacob Kober, 29, and Stephen Dunckhurst, 49, have been identified as suspects. They’re being held in the Administrative Segregation Unit while prison authorities and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office investigate the homicide.

Kober is serving 80 years to life with possibility of parole for the murder of a former friend in Livermore in 2012, while Dunckhurst was sentenced to 33 years to life for vehicle theft under California’s “three strikes law” in 2005. He was also convicted of assault on an inmate with a deadly weapon and possession or manufacturing of a deadly weapon by a prisoner in 2010.

In February 2014, Stringfellow was convicted of possession of a controlled substance for sale, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury in Los Angeles County. He was scheduled to be released in June 2020.

The Anti-Defamation League identifies Stringfellow as a leader of Public Enemy Number 1, a white supremacist prison gang with a street presence in Southern California.

