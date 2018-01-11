Couple jailed as search continues for missing Stockton toddlers

The parents of two missing 20-month-old toddlers are being held in San Joaquin County Jail accused of child endangerment and abuse, and Stockton police report that three other children are in protective custody.
Police on Thursday released photos of the vehicle in which members of the family were found Tuesday. Aaron Weddles, 41, Princess Dara Canez Walker, 32, and their children had been reported missing Jan. 4. They were found Tuesday inside a white four-door 2002 Suzuki in the area of Trinity Parkway and McAuliffe Drive, according to a Stockton Police Department Facebook post.
Weddles and Canez Walker were booked into San Joaquin County Jail. Weddles is being held in lieu of $845,000 bail, and Canez Walker in lieu of $760,000 bail, according to jail records available online.
A 4-year-old girl and 2-year-old twin girls were placed in protective custody, according to the news release.
Police said the search continues for the 20-month old toddlers: a boy, Ren, and a girl, Setina. No photos of the youngsters were available.
Police ask anyone who may have seen the vehicle in which the family was found to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377, the investigations unit at 209-937-8323, or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.
Information also may be texted from cell phones to 274637 by typing the keyword TIPSPD, then the tip, or log on to the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page and click “Submit a Tip”. Tips also may be sent by using the Stockton PD Mobile Phone App.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
