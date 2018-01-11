Miguel Melendez-Galindo
Miguel Melendez-Galindo Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department
Miguel Melendez-Galindo Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Arden Arcade man deemed at-risk due to circumstances surrounding disappearance

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

January 11, 2018 10:06 PM

Sacramento sheriff's officials ask the public's help in locating a 26-year-old man reported missing from the Arden Arcade area.

Miguel Melendez-Galindo was reported missing by his mother after she went to his home in the 800 block of Fulton Avenue, south of Northrop Ave., on Thursday and found circumstances that were inconsistent with his normal living conditions, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. Melendez-Galindo’s family last heard from him about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday..

Sheriff’s investigators consider him to be at-risk because of the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, the news release said. They did not elaborate on the circumstances.

Melendez-Galindo is described as Hispanic, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. It is not known what he was wearing when he left home, and none of his vehicles is missing, the news releases said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Anyone with information regarding Melendez-Galindo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

Comments

Videos

More Videos

  • Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento

    With steady rain over the past few days, a tree in the 2200 block of American Avenue couldn't stand any longer and came down on a Honda just outside the owner's house The tree, which was also on his property, took down an AT&T phone line when it fell. City crews cleaned up the mess.

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento 0:56

Storm brought down this huge tree on top of a car in Sacramento
Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue people trapped by rising water 0:42

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue people trapped by rising water
Dramatic video captures Sacramento fires, rescues and more in 2017 6:00

Dramatic video captures Sacramento fires, rescues and more in 2017

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question