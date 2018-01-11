Arden Arcade man deemed at-risk due to circumstances surrounding disappearance

Sacramento sheriff's officials ask the public's help in locating a 26-year-old man reported missing from the Arden Arcade area.
Miguel Melendez-Galindo was reported missing by his mother after she went to his home in the 800 block of Fulton Avenue, south of Northrop Ave., on Thursday and found circumstances that were inconsistent with his normal living conditions, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. Melendez-Galindo’s family last heard from him about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday..
Sheriff’s investigators consider him to be at-risk because of the circumstances surrounding his disappearance, the news release said. They did not elaborate on the circumstances.
Melendez-Galindo is described as Hispanic, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. It is not known what he was wearing when he left home, and none of his vehicles is missing, the news releases said.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information regarding Melendez-Galindo’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 916-874-5115.
Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy
Comments