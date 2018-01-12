Roseville police seek armed robbers, getaway car

Police are looking for three males who robbed a man at gunpoint in his suburban home on Thursday before fleeing in a vehicle captured on camera.
About 4 p.m., the males approached a resident in his garage on Bushy Tail Street, part of a small development near Blue Oaks and Woodcreek Oaks boulevards. One of the men pointed a handgun at the man and demanded unspecified property.
After the resident handed over what the robbers wanted, they left in an older gray Jeep Cherokee with white stripes or tape on the lower body molding. The police department did not specify whether the Jeep belonged to the robbery victims or the suspects.
The suspects were described as two black men and one black juvenile, all with short twisted hair under hooded sweatshirts. No one was hurt in the robbery.
Police are asking anyone with information about Jeep or suspects to email Officer Kyle Mallatt at kmallatt@roseville.ca.us and refer to Case No. 2018-2133. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call dispatch at 916-774-5000, Ext. 1.
Benjy Egel: 916-321-1052, @BenjyEgel
