Bail set at $2.52 million for Gridley man accused of 1990s sex crimes

A Gridley man is being held in Placer County Jail in lieu of $2.52 million bail following his arrest in a cold case involving alleged sex crimes committed in the late 1990s.
Jeffrey Eugene Brown, 49, was taken into custody Thursday.
Lt. Andrew Scott, Placer County sheriff's spokesman, said the arrest stemmed from a cold case with few leads. After re-interviewing the victim in the past two weeks and a significant amount of leg work, detectives were able to build a case sufficient to arrest Brown, he said.
Scott said the crimes involved a single victim younger than 14.
Brown was booked on suspicion of aggravated sexual assault and continuous sexual abuse, according to Placer County Jail inmate information available online.
