Three suspects arrested in fatal August shooting at Meadowview Park

Three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at Sacramento's Meadowview Park in August.

Antwan Lands, 27, Amontie Wortham, 20, and Queison Murphy, 19, were arrested Thursday, according to a Sacramento Police Department Facebook post.

The Aug. 27 shooting occurred about 2:30 p.m. at the park in the 7700 block of 24th Street during a video shoot for local rapper C-Bo, whose given name is Shawn Thomas. Ernie Jessey Cadena, 49, was killed and four people were injured.

Cadena reportedly was in the park to attend a barbecue and filming of the music video.

Community leaders indicated at the time that the shooting might have been linked to rivalries among local rappers.

All three men face one count of murder and four counts of attempted murder, according to Sacramento Superior Court records available online.