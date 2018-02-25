Firefighters reach 94-year-old woman 'in the nick of time'

Sacramento firefighters got a 94-year-old woman out of her home "in the nick of time," early Sunday, a department spokesman said.
The home was on fire when the Engine 6 crew arrived in the 4400 block of 8th Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. While one firefighter was fighting the fire outside, the captain and a second firefighter searched the house, said spokesman Chris Harvey.
They found the elderly woman in a back bedroom and an adult male attempting to rescue her.
"It was actually a very timely rescue," Harvey said. The captain told Harvey that about 30 seconds after they got the woman out the front door, the whole house went up in flames.
"It would not have been a survivable situation," Harvey said. The 94-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The man attempting rescue went to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Harvey said.
