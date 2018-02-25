Firefighters reach 94-year-old woman 'in the nick of time'

More Videos

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue 94-year-old woman from burning home 0:33

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue 94-year-old woman from burning home

Pause
Woman wanted for restaurant chair beatdown tops Sacramento's Most Wanted this week 1:48

Woman wanted for restaurant chair beatdown tops Sacramento's Most Wanted this week

The experience of exoneration: ‘When I got out, I had no resources at all’ 0:50

The experience of exoneration: ‘When I got out, I had no resources at all’

Attorney: Granite Bay cardiologist 'made a series of bad decisions when he was practicing medicine' 0:23

Attorney: Granite Bay cardiologist 'made a series of bad decisions when he was practicing medicine'

Sacramento police detail East Sacramento officer-involved shooting 3:57

Sacramento police detail East Sacramento officer-involved shooting

Sacramento police believe two murder suspects were in this car 0:18

Sacramento police believe two murder suspects were in this car

Assault, attempted rape at Kent bikini barista stand 0:38

Assault, attempted rape at Kent bikini barista stand

Here's what the scene of double rig crash on Bradshaw looks like 1:53

Here's what the scene of double rig crash on Bradshaw looks like

Police chief explains McClatchy shooting threat, what is the correct reaction 2:09

Police chief explains McClatchy shooting threat, what is the correct reaction

This mother has something to say after the McClatchy High shooting threat 1:20

This mother has something to say after the McClatchy High shooting threat

The Sacramento Fire Department's Engine 6 crew rescued an elderly woman from a burning house on the 4400 block of 8th Avenue around 1 a.m. on Feb. 25. Sacramento Fire Department
The Sacramento Fire Department's Engine 6 crew rescued an elderly woman from a burning house on the 4400 block of 8th Avenue around 1 a.m. on Feb. 25. Sacramento Fire Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Firefighters reach 94-year-old woman 'in the nick of time'

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

February 25, 2018 03:30 PM

Sacramento firefighters got a 94-year-old woman out of her home "in the nick of time," early Sunday, a department spokesman said.

The home was on fire when the Engine 6 crew arrived in the 4400 block of 8th Avenue around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. While one firefighter was fighting the fire outside, the captain and a second firefighter searched the house, said spokesman Chris Harvey.

They found the elderly woman in a back bedroom and an adult male attempting to rescue her.

"It was actually a very timely rescue," Harvey said. The captain told Harvey that about 30 seconds after they got the woman out the front door, the whole house went up in flames.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"It would not have been a survivable situation," Harvey said. The 94-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The man attempting rescue went to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Harvey said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue 94-year-old woman from burning home 0:33

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue 94-year-old woman from burning home

Pause
Woman wanted for restaurant chair beatdown tops Sacramento's Most Wanted this week 1:48

Woman wanted for restaurant chair beatdown tops Sacramento's Most Wanted this week

The experience of exoneration: ‘When I got out, I had no resources at all’ 0:50

The experience of exoneration: ‘When I got out, I had no resources at all’

Attorney: Granite Bay cardiologist 'made a series of bad decisions when he was practicing medicine' 0:23

Attorney: Granite Bay cardiologist 'made a series of bad decisions when he was practicing medicine'

Sacramento police detail East Sacramento officer-involved shooting 3:57

Sacramento police detail East Sacramento officer-involved shooting

Sacramento police believe two murder suspects were in this car 0:18

Sacramento police believe two murder suspects were in this car

Assault, attempted rape at Kent bikini barista stand 0:38

Assault, attempted rape at Kent bikini barista stand

Here's what the scene of double rig crash on Bradshaw looks like 1:53

Here's what the scene of double rig crash on Bradshaw looks like

Police chief explains McClatchy shooting threat, what is the correct reaction 2:09

Police chief explains McClatchy shooting threat, what is the correct reaction

This mother has something to say after the McClatchy High shooting threat 1:20

This mother has something to say after the McClatchy High shooting threat

Watch Sacramento firefighters rescue 94-year-old woman from burning home

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question