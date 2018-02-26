First of 3 facing murder charge in music video slaying goes to court

The first of three men held in a deadly shooting at Meadowview Park during the filming of a music video last August stood in court Monday in the slaying.
Antwan E. Lands, 27, faces a murder charge and four counts of attempted murder in the Aug. 27, 2017, killing of Ernest Cadena at the park in the 7700 block of 24th Street during the video shoot for local rapper C-Bo. Cadena, 49, was said to have been at the park for the filming and a barbecue when the shooting started. Four others were wounded in the barrage.
Lands, standing before Sacramento Superior Court Judge Jaime Roman, will return to court March 12 for further arraignment after telling the judge he planned to hire a private attorney.
Quieson Leondre Murphy, 19, and Amontie Tyrone Wortham, 20, also face a murder count along with the four attempted murder charges in the August shooting. Lands was arrested Thursday, according to Sacramento Police officials. Sacramento County prosecutors are tying the trio to gangs in Oak Park and Strawberry Manor in their complaint, adding gang allegations to the fatal incident.
Murphy appears Tuesday before Roman and Wortham is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. Both had been held in Sacramento County custody since January, according to Sacramento County Sheriff's inmate information. The three are being held without bail. Lands and Wortham are being held at Sacramento County Main Jail. Murphy is being held at Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center near Elk Grove.
