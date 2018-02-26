While residents slept, thieves prowled this Roseville neighborhood for unlocked cars

While Roseville residents slept, thieves prowled their neighborhood, looking for unlocked vehicles.
Roseville police on Monday released video from a resident's surveillance system showing two people walking down the street, checking car doors. Their activities were recorded about 3:30 a.m. Feb. 18 in a neighborhood near Festerson Park in west Roseville, according to a Police Department Facebook post.
Although they found no unlocked vehicles in the attempts captured in the video, they located several unlocked cars elsewhere in the area. They are suspected of stealing credit cards, gift cards, a backpack and other valuables, all without having to force their way into any of the vehicles, the news release said.
Police urge residents to always lock their car doors, remove all valuables and make sure garage doors are closed and locked at night.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information regarding the people suspected of the Feb. 18 thefts is asked to email Officer Juan DeLuna, jdeluna@roseville.ca.us, and refer to case No. 2018-10505.
Comments