Second suspect in deadly video shoot faces judge on murder charge

The second of three men held in the shooting death of a man in Meadowview Park last August was arraigned on murder and attempted murder charges as his alleged sidekick awaited his day in court.
Quieson Leondre Murphy, 19, is one of three men facing a murder charge in the Aug. 27 death of 49-year-old Ernest Cadena. Authorities say Cadena was watching the video shoot for local rapper C-BO when the shots were fired at the park in the 7700 block of 24th Street, killing him and wounding four others.
Hands tucked into the waistband of his jail uniform, Murphy shifted his weight from side to side and looked about his holding cell as Sacramento Superior Court Judge Jaime Roman read the five charges against him along with allegations Murphy killed Cadena in service to Oak Park and Strawberry Manor street gangs.
A day earlier, Antwan Lands was in the same cell facing Roman on the same charges. Lands, Murphy and 20-year-old Amontie Tyrone Wortham all stand accused in the deadly park shooting. All are being held without bail in Sacramento County custody. Wortham is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Sacramento Superior Court. Lands will return to court March 12 after telling Roman he planned to hire private counsel.
On Tuesday, Murphy told Roman that he, too, will have a private attorney "in 72 hours or less."
Murphy returns to court March 2.
