Ex-boyfriend convicted of killing Sacramento fashion designer

A man accused of killing his former girlfriend after breaking into her home in May 2014 has been convicted of first-degree murder.

Dameshlo Green, 38, also was found guilty Tuesday of being a felon in possession of a firearm and using a firearm in the shooting death of 31-year-old Tamisha Evette Ridge, a Sacramento fashion designer, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney's Office news release.

This was Green's second trial in the case. After a three-week trial and four days of deliberation in October 2016, a previous jury was unable to reach a verdict.

Green and Ridge, the mother of three children, had an on-and-off relationship for more than 10 years. After five years of no contact, they resumed their relationship until Ridge broke it off with Green a few months later, according to the news release. On May 14, 2014, Green entered Ridge's Woodbine Avenue home, went into her bedroom and shot her in the head with a shotgun, according to prosecutors.

During his first trial, Green admitted entering the home in an attempt to talk to Ridge about re-establishing a relationship, but denied shooting her.

Prosecutors, during the previous trial, argued that Green entered the home through an unlocked door armed with a sawed-off shotgun and entered Ridge's bedroom. There, he awakened a man, later identified as Lee Williams, and the two struggled over the gun before a shot rang out. Green then fled the home.

The allegation that Green had a prior 2011 assault with a deadly weapon strike conviction under California’s three-strikes law will be determined at sentencing, the news release said.

Green is to be sentenced March 27 by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Helena Gweon.