Third suspect faces judge in Meadowview Park gun slaying

The last of three suspects accused of gunning down a man at a Meadowview Park music video shoot last August was arraigned Wednesday on murder and attempted murder charges in the slaying and will return to a Sacramento courtroom in March.

Amontie Tyrone Wortham, 20, appeared briefly before Sacramento Superior Court Judge Patrick Marlette at the afternoon hearing, his first in the Aug. 27, 2017, shooting that killed 49-year-old Ernest Cadena and wounded four others. Marlette read the murder charge and the four attempted murder counts Wortham faces along with allegations that the fatal shots were fired in service to a pair of south Sacramento street gangs.

Earlier this week, Wortham's alleged cohorts, Antwan Lands, 27, and 19-year-old Ouieson Leondre Murphy faced a different judge on the same charges connected to the deadly shooting during what was to be the filming of a music video for local rapper C-BO. Authorities said Cadena was at the park to watch the filming and attend a barbecue when he was shot.

Marlette ordered Wortham to return to court March 12 and transferred the case next door to Judge Jaime Roman, who is hearing Lands' and Murphy's cases. Lands will also face Roman on March 12. Murphy's next appearance is Friday.

All three are being held without bail in Sacramento County custody.