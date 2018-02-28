Yuba County men arrested in alleged gang shooting

Two alleged gang members are in Yuba County Jail, accused of firing shots into an Olivehurst residence Sunday night.
No one was injured in the shooting, which was reported about 8:18 p.m. in the 4800 block of Tulsa Avenue. Deputies found multiple bullet casings in the roadway and determined that a home had been struck by gunfire, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
A deputy contacted a group of people walking away from the area, one of whom was found to be illegally carrying a handgun, the news release said. The man, identified as 20-year-old Ricardo Hernandez of Olivehurst, was detained and later arrested on suspicion of shooting at an occupied residence, concealed weapons offenses and participating in a gang crime.
Detectives on Monday identified and arrested a second suspect, 24-year-old Ruben Agustine Blajos of Olivehurst. Blajos was booked on suspicion of shooting at an occupied residence, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and participating in a gang crime, according to the news release.
Both men, identified by the Sheriff's Office as Sureno gang members, are being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.
The Sheriff's Office reported that the investigation is continuing in a effort to identify other possible suspects in the shooting.
