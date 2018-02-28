Man found shot in car outside Arden Arcade apartments identified by Coroner's Office

A man who was shot and killed Monday night outside an Arden Arcade apartment complex has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 28-year-old Brodrick Miller of Sacramento.
Sacramento County sheriff's deputies found Miller in a car outside the Cambridge Apartments. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Sheriff's Department news release. Deputies provided first-aid and life-saving measure, but Miller was pronounced dead by arriving Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel.
The Sheriff's Department received several 911 calls about 9:45 p.m. from residents in the area of Edison Avenue and Truax Court who reported hearing multiple gunshots.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff's Department at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tip information also may be left anonymously via the Sheriff's Departments website, www.sacsheriff.com, or by calling 916-874-8477.
