Davis middle school will be closed Monday as police investigate possible threat

By Michael Mcgough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

March 03, 2018 05:51 PM

Harper Junior High in Davis will be closed Monday in light of a recent, anonymous threat to the campus, according to an email sent to parents Saturday afternoon by John Bowes, superintendent of the Davis Joint Unified School District.

The Davis Enterprise reported Friday that district officials were considering closing the campus Monday after the school "received a targeted and anonymous threat" through STOPit, an anonymous reporting application used by the school.

The email notes the decision was made out of "an abundance of caution and in light of the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and other recent tragedies."

As of Saturday afternoon, no other Davis Joint Unified school closures are planned. District officials "fully believe" classes at Harper will continue as scheduled on Tuesday.

Since the Feb. 14 shooting in Florida, the number of threats against schools has increased nationwide.

A recent police investigation deemed threats against two Elk Grove schools "not credible." Also in the past week, a Lincoln High School student was detained following an alleged threat to shoot up the campus, and Granite Bay High School was locked down after a threatening handwritten note was found in a restroom.

Anyone with information regarding threats against Davis students are advised to call 911 for emergencies or the Davis Police Department non-emergency line at 530-747-5400.

