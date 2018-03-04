CHP searching for suspect car in Fair Oaks fatal hit and run

The California Highway Patrol is looking for a gray car suspected in the midnight hit-and-run death of a 26-year-old in Fair Oaks, a spokeswoman said Sunday.
A report came in at 12:13 a.m. Sunday of a pedestrian lying face down in the westbound lanes of Fair Oaks Boulevard near Bob Lane, said Officer Amy Walker. Responding CHP officers found a woman who appeared to have been struck by a car.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sacramento County Coroner's office identified her Sunday as Crystal Shrum, 26, of Carmichael.
Walker said a group of people in a Lyft or an Uber drove up while officers were still on scene, looking for their friend. The group had been out at Players Sports Pub and Grill on Sunrise Boulevard with Shrum, but she had decided to walk home while her friends took a ride share vehicle.
When she stopped answering her phone, they came back to look for her, Walker said, and found the crime scene.
Physical evidence suggests the suspect car is gray, Walker said. Anyone with information about a gray car traveling westbound on Fair Oaks Boulevard between Bannister Road and Bob Lane around midnight on Sunday is asked to call the CHP dispatch at (916) 861-1300.
Ellen Garrison: (916) 321-1920, @EllenGarrison
