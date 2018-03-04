Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

CHP searching for suspect car in Fair Oaks fatal hit and run

By Ellen Garrison

egarrison@sacbee.com

March 04, 2018 03:15 PM

The California Highway Patrol is looking for a gray car suspected in the midnight hit-and-run death of a 26-year-old in Fair Oaks, a spokeswoman said Sunday.

A report came in at 12:13 a.m. Sunday of a pedestrian lying face down in the westbound lanes of Fair Oaks Boulevard near Bob Lane, said Officer Amy Walker. Responding CHP officers found a woman who appeared to have been struck by a car.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Sacramento County Coroner's office identified her Sunday as Crystal Shrum, 26, of Carmichael.

Walker said a group of people in a Lyft or an Uber drove up while officers were still on scene, looking for their friend. The group had been out at Players Sports Pub and Grill on Sunrise Boulevard with Shrum, but she had decided to walk home while her friends took a ride share vehicle.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

When she stopped answering her phone, they came back to look for her, Walker said, and found the crime scene.

Physical evidence suggests the suspect car is gray, Walker said. Anyone with information about a gray car traveling westbound on Fair Oaks Boulevard between Bannister Road and Bob Lane around midnight on Sunday is asked to call the CHP dispatch at (916) 861-1300.

Ellen Garrison: (916) 321-1920, @EllenGarrison

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows man dug out of snow after avalanche at Squaw Valley

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question