Woman killed while crossing street in Del Paso Heights

A 60-year-old woman died Saturday night after being hit by a car near Hagginwood Park in Del Paso Heights, according to the Sacramento Police Department.
Officers patrolling the area found the woman in the middle of the road near the intersection of Los Robles and Marysville Boulevards. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and officers determined he was not impaired by alcohol or drugs.
The woman was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk when she was hit, police said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.
No one has been arrested, said Detective Eddie Macaulay, spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.
The woman’s identity has not yet been released.
