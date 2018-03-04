Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Woman killed while crossing street in Del Paso Heights

By Molly Sullivan

msullivan@sacbee.com

March 04, 2018 04:14 PM

A 60-year-old woman died Saturday night after being hit by a car near Hagginwood Park in Del Paso Heights, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers patrolling the area found the woman in the middle of the road near the intersection of Los Robles and Marysville Boulevards. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and officers determined he was not impaired by alcohol or drugs.

The woman was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk when she was hit, police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No one has been arrested, said Detective Eddie Macaulay, spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video shows man dug out of snow after avalanche at Squaw Valley

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question