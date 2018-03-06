A man hit a stranger when she wouldn't give him a ride. He ended up dead under a car

A man became fatally trapped under a parked car after harassing a stranger north of downtown Sacramento early Monday.
Tyrone McGoughy, 59, approached a woman sitting in her car on North A Street between North 16th and Ahern streets shortly after 2 a.m., said Officer Linda Matthew, Sacramento Police Department spokesman. He demanded a ride and, when she refused, he began assaulting her through the driver's side window, police said.
The woman then sped off, but McGoughy clung to outside of the vehicle. She crashed into a parked car, lifting it up slightly, and her hanger-on rolled under the elevated vehicle.
By the time police arrived at 2:45 a.m., Sacramento Fire Department medical professionals had pronounced McGoughy deceased. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities' investigation, Matthew said. She was unhurt and not arrested.
The Sacramento Police Department is asking any witnesses to contact the dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357 or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.
