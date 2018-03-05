Man convicted of attempted murder, robbery in shootout with Brinks guard

A man accused of engaging in a shootout with a Brinks guard during a July 2016 robbery outside a Golden 1 Credit Union has been convicted by a Sacramento County jury.
Gilbert Earl Smith, 47, was found guilty Friday of attempted murder, robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a Sacramento County District Attorney's Office news release. Jurors also found that Gilbert personally and intentionally used a firearm and that he committed the crimes while out on bail in a pending case.
On July 8, 2016, Smith robbed a Brinks guard as the guard transported a large sum of money from the Golden 1 Credit Union on the 4400 block of Florin Road in Sacramento. Smith was dressed as a construction worker with a mask, sunglasses and a bandana covering his face, the news release said.
When the Brinks guard came out of the bank, Smith approached the guard with a .40 caliber handgun and shot him. He then grabbed the money and engaged in a shootout with the injured guard, who shot Smith several times.
Both men were transported to the hospital. The guard suffered serious injuries, including an infected lung and a fractured rib that required multiple surgeries, the news release said.
Smith is to be sentenced April 23 by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Michael Bowman.
Smith has a prior 1994 drug sales conviction and, along with girlfriend Shenita Barnes, is awaiting trial on three counts of robbery in connection with a Feb. 24, 2016, robbery of an Elk Grove Walmart store.
In the Elk Grove case, Smith allegedly went into the cash room using a copied management key, according to Elk Grove police. Once inside the cash room, he allegedly confronted an employee, brandished a handgun and demanded money, then left after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.
Barnes, an assistant manager at the store, was identified as a suspect in the investigation and detectives were able to connect her to the robbery, according to police.
Smith's next court date in the Walmart case, for a trial readiness conference, is April 19, with a trial set for April 26, according to Sacramento Superior Court records available online.
Barnes' next court date in that case is March 12, for a settlement conference, according to court records.
