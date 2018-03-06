5-year-old skier dangles from chair lift as California resorts deal with recent dangers

A five-year-old skier lost consciousness after she was left dangling from a chairlift at the Bear Mountain Ski Resort in Big Bear Lake, California, on Sunday.
The incident, which caused the girl to suffer some bruising, according to ABC7, is one of a handful of emergencies ski resorts have been dealing with this week. Most of them have been weather-related. One was fatal.
Also on Sunday, a massive block of snow fell from a roof and buried a mother and her 7-year-old son just feet from the front door of their Kirkwood Mountain condo, authorities said.
Olga Perkovic and her son Aaron Goodstein had been skiing near the Nevada state line, the Alpine County Sheriff's Department reported to The Associated Press. They were returning home Sunday when a chunk about the size of a trailer fell from the roof, burying them under about 3 feet of snow.
"It was a freak accident," Undersheriff Spencer Pace said Monday to the AP. He said warming temperatures often cause snow to slide off roofs, occasionally injuring people. But he said neither he nor the sheriff can recall sliding snow ever killing anyone in the three decades they've been there.
Over the weekend, avalanches struck Mammoth and Squaw Valley Ski resorts. An avalanche at Mammoth Mountain early Saturday forced the closure of the popular ski area and triggered search and rescue efforts, officials said. There were no reports of injuries or missing people, however. The resort reopened on Sunday.
On Friday morning, a Rocklin snowboarder was found dead at Squaw Valley Ski Resort, and two people were injured in an avalanche at the resort that afternoon.
