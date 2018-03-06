Boater missing after falling overboard into Lake Natoma

Dive crews remain searching for the body of a 67-year-old Rocklin man Tuesday morning after he fell out of a boat Monday into Lake Natoma.
The man had been rowing about 350 yards from a parking lot near Nimbus Flat when he suddenly fell out of his rowing shell about 10:50 a.m., said Sgt. Eric Dales of the California Department of Parks and Recreation. A friend saw the man struggling in the water with no life jacket and jumped out of his own boat to help, but the victim had already begun sinking by the time he arrived.
Fishermen on the shoreline quickly called 911, and boating and dive crews from several local first responding agencies scoured the lake until about 6 p.m. The water was cold and slow-moving, and divers reported about three to four feet visibility in the 25-foot-deep area where the man disappeared.
Water dogs picked up decomposition hits at three points near where the man disappeared. It was not known whether he suffered some sort of medical ailment before falling into the water.
Never miss a local story.
A California Highway Patrol air unit will search overhead Tuesday while the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department uses a boat with sonar to search beneath the surface. Spots where the dogs smelled decomposition and the man vanished have been marked with buoys.
Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, begel@sacbee.com
Comments