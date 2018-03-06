Sacramento pair arrested after North Dakota traffic stop yields meth, marijuana

Two Sacramento residents were arrested Sunday in North Dakota after authorities discovered 32 pounds of methamphetamine and 35 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle.
Vikkie See Vue Lor, 37, and Cheng Yang, 29, were arrested after the North Dakota Highway Patrol stopped the vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 in the Fargo area for following too close, which is a crash-causing violation, the NDHP said in a Facebook post.
With the assistance of NDHP K-9 Fia, authorities found 54 bundles of marijuana and 30 bundles of methamphetamine, the Highway Patrol reported.
Lor and Yang were arrested on suspicion of felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.
The case remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
