Two Sacramento residents were arrested Sunday in North Dakota after authorities found 32 pounds of methamphetamine and 35 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle.
Two Sacramento residents were arrested Sunday in North Dakota after authorities found 32 pounds of methamphetamine and 35 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle. North Dakota Highway Patrol
Two Sacramento residents were arrested Sunday in North Dakota after authorities found 32 pounds of methamphetamine and 35 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle. North Dakota Highway Patrol
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Sacramento pair arrested after North Dakota traffic stop yields meth, marijuana

By Anthony Sorci

asorci@sacbee.com

March 06, 2018 12:20 PM

Two Sacramento residents were arrested Sunday in North Dakota after authorities discovered 32 pounds of methamphetamine and 35 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle.

Vikkie See Vue Lor, 37, and Cheng Yang, 29, were arrested after the North Dakota Highway Patrol stopped the vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 94 in the Fargo area for following too close, which is a crash-causing violation, the NDHP said in a Facebook post.

With the assistance of NDHP K-9 Fia, authorities found 54 bundles of marijuana and 30 bundles of methamphetamine, the Highway Patrol reported.

Lor and Yang were arrested on suspicion of felony possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and felony possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The case remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Defense, prosecution lay out their cases in Bracamontes sentencing

View More Video

Sacto 911 Staff



Nashelly Chavez
nchavez@sacbee.com
@nashellytweets

Benjy Egel
begel@sacbee.com
@BenjyEgel

Cathy Locke
clocke@sacbee.com

Anthony Sorci
asorci@sacbee.com

Darrell Smith
Superior Court
dvsmith@sacbee.com
@dvaughnsmith

More Sacto 911



Crimemapper

Send news tips

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Arrest Logs

Crime Q&A

Sacramento Bee reporter Cathy Locke answers your questions about crime news, trends and issues. Look up specific cases using Arrest Logs and Sacramento Superior Courts case database.

Submit your question