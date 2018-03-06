Davis massage therapist convicted of sexually assaulting female clients

A Davis massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching women during massages has been convicted of multiple counts of sexual battery.
Rodwin Yamsone Vibat, 45, of Woodland was arrested by Davis police in August 2016 at Oh My Aching Back after a woman in her 30s reported that she had been the victim of sexual battery.
Evidence was presented during the trial that, between April and August 2016, three women received massages from Vibat in Davis, during which he inappropriately touched their breasts or genitals, according to a Yolo County District Attorney's Office news release. All three women testified about the assaults. The prosecution called two other women who also had been inappropriately touched by Vibat during massages.
The jury heard a recorded interview with Vibat in which he admitted that he touched one of his victims because he was "consumed" by a sexual "energy" that would occur during his massages, the news release said. He also admitted that he was asked to leave at least three other massage establishments because of inappropriate touching.
Jurors returned guilty verdicts that included felony sexual battery by fraudulent misrepresentation for one victim and misdemeanor sexual battery for all three named victims, the news release said.
Vibat is to be sentenced April 17 by Yolo County Superior Court Judge David Rosenberg, who presided over the trial.
