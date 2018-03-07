More Videos

On March 3, 2018, a man went to a residence in the 9200 block of Neville Way in Stockton and poured a flammable liquid on the victim’s parked vehicle and lit it on fire. He is seen apparently smoking a cigarette while committing the crime. Stockto McClatchy Stockton Police Department
On March 3, 2018, a man went to a residence in the 9200 block of Neville Way in Stockton and poured a flammable liquid on the victim’s parked vehicle and lit it on fire. He is seen apparently smoking a cigarette while committing the crime. Stockto McClatchy Stockton Police Department
Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Covering crime, police and courts in the Sacramento region

Crime - Sacto 911

Video clearly shows him lighting a parked vehicle on fire. Stockton police want him.

By Anthony Sorci

asorci@sacbee.com

March 07, 2018 12:39 PM

The Stockton Police Department seeks information about a man captured on surveillance video setting fire to a parked vehicle.

On Saturday, the man went to a residence in the 9200 block of Neville Way, poured flammable liquid from a plastic bottle on a sport-utility vehicle, according to department Facebook post. The man then flees and gets into a waiting SUV.

Stockton Police is encouraging citizens to call the department at 209-937-8377, the Investigations Unit at 209-937-8323 or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600 and reference Case No. 18-8124. If citizens provide information that leads to an arrest, Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards up to $10,000.

Citizens may also text information from their cell phones to ‘Crimes’ (274637) and type the keyword TIPSPD and then their tip or log on to the Stockton Police Department’s Facebook page and click ‘Submit A Tip’.

Tipsters may also send tips on the Stockton PD Mobile Phone App. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

While smoking, this arsonist used flammable liquid to ignite a vehicle in Stockton

Submit your question