Report of possible student with a gun prompts lockdown at two Elk Grove schools

A report of student possibly in possession of a gun at Cosumnes Oaks High School in Elk Grove has prompted a lockdown of the campus and adjoining Elizabeth Pinkerton Middle School.
The Elk Grove Unified School District advised parents of the situation early Wednesday afternoon in a written statement.
"As a precaution, and to keep all students safely in place prior to the lunch bell ringing, law enforcement placed both COHS and Elizabeth Pinkerton Middle School on precautionary lockdown at 1 p.m.," the district reported.
Law enforcement officers have secured the schools, and officials said updates would be provided as the investigation progressed.
A high school staff member said the freshman baseball game and athletic practices were canceled for the day.
