Sacramento man faces federal gun trafficking charges

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

March 08, 2018 05:10 PM

A Sacramento man faces firearms trafficking charges after allegedly selling a variety of guns to undercover investigators.

A federal grand jury on Thursday returned an 18-count indictment against Shawn Darrell Wilson, 27, charging him with dealing firearms without a license, possessing a firearm as a felon and illegal possession of a machine gun, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office news release.

Wilson met with an undercover agent and two confidential sources on 17 occasions between Sept. 12 and Dec. 8, 2017, and sold them a total of 46 firearms, including a fully automatic machine gun, several AR-15-type rifles and pistols, and handguns, the news release said. Many lacked a serial number or other identifying markings.

Wilson is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a prior felony conviction., according to the news release.

The case resulted from an investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the Sacramento Police Department and the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office's Gangs, Hate Crimes and Narcotics Unit.

