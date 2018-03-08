Auburn police released surveillance photos of a man sought in a March 8, 2018 bank robbery.
Man sought in robbery of Auburn credit union

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

March 08, 2018 09:26 PM

Auburn police are searching for a man involved in the Thursday evening robbery of the First US Community Credit Union at 424 Grass Valley Highway.

The man entered the credit union about 5:20 p.m., passed a note to an employee and left with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a Police Department news release.

The man is described as white, in is 20s, approximately 6 feet tall, with a thin build and facial hair.

Police released surveillance photos of the man and ask anyone who recognizes him to immediately call the Police Department's dispatch center at 530-823-4234.

