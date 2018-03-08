Sacto 911

Was anyone charged with fatal 1982 Halloween night stabbing in Folsom?

By Cathy Locke

clocke@sacbee.com

March 08, 2018 09:58 PM

Q: Who was responsible for the murder of Scott A. Stewart, age 22, in Folsom on Halloween night 1982?

Jennifer, Carmichael

A: David Lamont Williams of Camino was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the fatal stabbing of his friend, 22-year-old Scott Arthur Stewart.

Williams stabbed Stewart numerous times after the two got into a fight Nov. 1, 1982, at a Folsom residence, according to a story in The Sacramento Bee. He dumped Stewart’s body in a field near Folsom Junior High School and covered it with grass.

Williams was arrested after telling his Montrose Drive neighbors that he had stabbed a man. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Now 55 years old, Williams remains incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran.

Cathy Locke: 916-321-5287, @lockecathy

