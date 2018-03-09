Man found dead in parking lot at Sacramento City College's Davis Center

A 23-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle at Sacramento City College's Davis Center on Thursday.
Gabe Ross, spokesman for the Los Rios Community College District, said faculty members at the Jade Street campus noticed the man, who was unconscious and unresponsive, inside a vehicle in a campus parking lot about noon. UC Davis police and fire personnel, along with members of the Los Rios Police Department, responded to the 911 call and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Yolo County Coroner's Office identified him as Davis Escola of Davis. The cause of death was not released.
Because Escola was not a student or employee of the Los Rios district, district police turned the death investigation over the Coroner's Office, Ross said.
