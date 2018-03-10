Sex offender arrested in Folsom park

A Folsom man, a registered sex offender, was arrested late Friday at a city park for allegedly trying to entice a 13-year-old girl online, according to the Folsom Police Department.
Christopher Stadel, 34, was arrested without incident at 10 p.m. at Handy Family Park on suspicion of contacting a minor to commit a felony, police reported.
Stadel is being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail on $600,000 bail.
Department detectives, working with the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force, conducted the investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information about Stadel to contact to call 916-355-7235 or email drowberry@folsom.ca.us.
