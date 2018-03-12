Bailey Orbea was arrested on suspicion of battery on a police officer, felony vandalism and public intoxication.
Granite Bay teen's revenge on ex-girlfriend ends in cop being hit, vandalism charges, police say

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

March 12, 2018 07:22 AM

A 19-year-old Granite Bay resident faces felony charges after Auburn police say he drunkenly tried to take revenge on a former lover before punching a police officer.

Bailey Orbea was reportedly found vandalizing a car he mistakenly believed to be his ex-girlfriend's around 8 p.m. Saturday night near Auburn Fire Department Station No. 2 at 226 Sacramento St.

When area residents confronted Orbea, he began fighting one in the fire station's parking lot and damaged the department's door by kicking it, according to an Auburn Police Department media release.

One of the responding police officers was allegedly greeted with a punch from Orbea, who then struggled with other officers before being taken into custody without significant injuries. The officer suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

Orbea remains in Placer County Main Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail on suspicion of battery on a police officer, felony vandalism and public intoxication.

Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, begel@sacbee.com

