Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in south Sacramento

By Benjy Egel

begel@sacbee.com

March 12, 2018 09:04 AM

A young man is wanted for robbing a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier at gunpoint in broad daylight near Franklin Boulevard in South Sacramento.

The carrier was walking the route around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning on the 8000 block of Calle Royale Way when approached by a black man, age 16-22, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white shoes, according to a U.S. Postal Inspection Service media release.

The suspect, who was about 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds, brandished a handgun and took the carrier's mail keys before fleeing on foot, according to a release from the Sacramento Police Department.

The case isn't unique to the area. Juan Carlos Maldonado, 22, pleaded guilty to armed robbery of a mail carrier, participation in a bank fraud scheme and aggravated identity theft last June. Maldonado faced up to 30 years for his crimes but was sentenced to seven years in September as part of a plea deal.

The crime took some residents by surprise.

"This street especially is really quiet, there's no problems. I've been here five years, not a single problem ever," neighbor Camka Gusic told Fox40 News.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is asking anyone with information about the crime to call at (877) 876-2455, ext. 2, and is offering a reward of up to $50,000. The Sacramento Police Department is asking anyone who sees a suspicious person not in uniform accessing U.S. Mail boxes to call (916) 264-5471.

Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, begel@sacbee.com

  Comments  

