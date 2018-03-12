Pedestrian dies in Sunday night collision in Carmichael

A 55-year-old man died Sunday night after he was struck by a vehicle as he walking across Walnut Avenue in Carmichael.
The collision was reported at about 8:50 p.m. north of Marconi Avenue. A 2001 Volkswagen Beetle driven by an 18-year-old Carmichael woman was northbound on Walnut Avenue when the man, walking westward across Walnut Avenue from the right shoulder, crossed directly into the path of the Volkswagen, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.
The man, who was not in a crosswalk, was struck by the front end of the vehicle, the news release said.
He was transported by the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department to Mercy San Juan Medical Center, where he died of his injuries about an hour later, according to the news release.
Never miss a local story.
The man's name has not been released pending notification of family.
Comments