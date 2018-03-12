McClatchy
Sacto 911

Pedestrian dies in Sunday night collision in Carmichael

By Cathy Locke

March 12, 2018

A 55-year-old man died Sunday night after he was struck by a vehicle as he walking across Walnut Avenue in Carmichael.

The collision was reported at about 8:50 p.m. north of Marconi Avenue. A 2001 Volkswagen Beetle driven by an 18-year-old Carmichael woman was northbound on Walnut Avenue when the man, walking westward across Walnut Avenue from the right shoulder, crossed directly into the path of the Volkswagen, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

The man, who was not in a crosswalk, was struck by the front end of the vehicle, the news release said.

He was transported by the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department to Mercy San Juan Medical Center, where he died of his injuries about an hour later, according to the news release.

The man's name has not been released pending notification of family.

